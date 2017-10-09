(Updates Atlantia, GM)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Honeywell International Inc plans to spin off non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to streamline its business, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Singapore’s City Developments has made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it does not own, in a deal that values the hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

** Advisers to China’s Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labour headaches prompt Asia’s largest refiner to pull out.

** The subprime lender OneMain Holdings Inc has put itself up for sale and is running an auction to solicit takeover bids, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** France’s Accor SA has bid A$1.18 billion ($920 million) for Mantra Group Ltd - a deal that would combine the two biggest hotel owners in Australia and seek to capitalise on surging tourism in the country.

** Bpost, Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

** Australia’s AMP Capital has bought U.S. logistics group ITS ConGlobal from Carlyle Infrastructure Partners, marking the Australian fund manager’s largest-ever North American deal.

** Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd said it has rejected a A$430.6-million ($334 million) takeover proposal from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company PJSC.

** Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd said it would buy the former upstream oil and gas assets of Britain’s Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 228 million pounds ($298 million), marking its entry into the UK North Sea market.

** Credit Agricole’s chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) plans to buy a 12 percent stake in Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain in a deal that would more than double its stake as part of its expansion strategy.

** State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) is in talks with several Indian refiners and hopes to land a joint venture deal by next year, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.

** German investors’ association DSW recommended that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

** General Motors Co said it would buy Strobe Inc, which uses LIDAR technology to help self-driving cars identify objects at a distance, to boost its push into the market for self-driving vehicles.

** Spain’s market watchdog approved Italian infrastructure group Atlantia’s proposed takeover of Spanish rival Abertis on Monday, clearing one of the hurdles to the creation of the world’s biggest toll-roads operator. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)