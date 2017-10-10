FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 10 days ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Qualcomm, Mossi Ghisolfi, Royal Dutch Shell, Cinven, Trading Technologies; Updates Pfizer, Honeywell, Express Scripts)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** JPMorgan Chase & Co and Temasek Holdings have led a $100 million investment in Bill.com, a Palo Alto, California-based company that helps businesses digitize their payments.

** Brookfield Asset Management’s Public Securities Group (PSG) has agreed to buy Center Coast Capital Holdings (CCC), an energy infrastructure-focused investment firm, for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement.

** EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear without conditions Italian infrastructure group Atlantia’s bid for Spanish Abertis to create the world’s largest toll-road operator, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday it would buy privately held specialty healthcare benefits manager eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion to bolster its medical benefits management business amid the threat of losing a major client.

** The Finnish government fully supports state-controlled utility Fortum’s bid for Uniper despite the German firm’s investment in Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Economy Minister Mika Lintila said.

** Air France signed a new joint venture deal with Vietnam Airlines and said it was in advanced talks with India’s Jet Airways over a partnership as part of efforts to boost its long-haul network.

** Russian tycoons Mikhail Prokhorov and Viktor Vekselberg are selling a 3-percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal via accelerated bookbuilding (ABB), one of their bookrunners said.

** Honeywell International Inc said Tuesday it will focus on fewer business lines, including aerospace, and use spin offs of two other businesses to help fund acquisitions.

** China Power International Development Ltd said it would buy clean energy assets from its state-owned parent State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) for 4.97 billion yuan ($750.4 million), accelerating a push away from coal-fired generation.

** Italian utility Enel said it had sold a 10 percent stake in Indonesian coal producer PT Bayan Resources Tbk for $85 million in cash.

** Whitbread’s Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said.

** Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion up for grabs.

** U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm has offered to buy NXP Semiconductors without some of its patents in a bid to win EU antitrust regulatory approval for the $38 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Italian bioplastics multinational Mossi Ghisolfi is considering selling its Italian business in the biofuels sector as part of a restructuring deal, a source close to the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Mukhaizna oil field in Oman, which could fetch up to $200 million, banking sources said.

** Buyout group Cinven is close to the sale of the German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec to BC Partners, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** Trading software provider Trading Technologies International Inc said on Tuesday it has acquired Neurensic LLC, a startup that uses artificial intelligence for market surveillance and compliance, for an undisclosed amount. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee, Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
