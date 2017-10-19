(Adds Piaggio, M&C, Lyft, Glencore, 9mobile, PTTEP, Engie, ArcelorMittal, Dangote, Sava, Eni, Air Berlin, SF Motors, Unilever; Updates Anglogold Ashanti)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** The Italian government said on Thursday it had approved the exercise of the so-called “golden power” to potentially block the sale of Piaggio’s aerospace businesses.

** Board directors at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) Plc defended their decision to back a takeover offer valuing the firm at 1.8 billion-pounds ($2.4 billion) from the London-listed company’s majority shareholder, after other investors criticised the deal.

** Lyft Inc has raised $1 billion in fresh financing, the ride-services company said on Thursday, in a round led by one of Alphabet Inc’s investment funds, further complicating the convoluted world of ride-hailing alliances and dealing a blow to rival Uber Technologies Inc.

** Ukraine’s anti-monopoly committee has given commodities trader Glencore the green light to take a stake in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv plant, the second-largest alumina asset of Russia’s Rusal.

** Nigerian lenders have picked Barclays to try to find new investors for debt-laden 9mobile, two banking sources said on Thursday.

** PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), the upstream arm of Thailand’s energy giant PTT Group, said on Thursday that it was delaying plans investment for the Mariana Oil Sands in Canada.

** French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.

** Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

** Dangote Cement is still interested in acquiring South African rival PPC and would do a deal at the right price, its outgoing chief executive officer Onne van der Weijde said on Thursday.

** The Bank of Slovenia imposed a 500,000-euro ($590,750) fine on finance and tourism company Sava for failing to sell its stake in Gorenjska Banka, banking sources said on Thursday.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is keen to strengthen ties with Russia’s Rosneft and could forge a partnership in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, its chairwoman said on Thursday.

** The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

** SF Motors Inc, a California-based electric vehicle (EV) unit of China’s Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd , on Thursday said it has bought an EV and battery tech firm headed by former Tesla Inc executive Martin Eberhard for $33 million.

** Bankers are working on debt financings of up to 5 billion euros to back a potential sale of the margarine and spreads business of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever, banking sources said.

** Financial services group Mason Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would buy a Liechtenstein-incorporated private banking services provider for 58.6 million Swiss franc ($59.73 million), as it expands into the European private banking market.

** Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL), its majority shareholder.

** State-owned China metals firm Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd plans to make an acquisition in mineral-rich Africa, president and chairman Long Ziping said, as the country’s top integrated copper producer aims to step up overseas expansion.

** The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it would allow the public to submit additional comments on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co that has drawn fire from across the political spectrum.

** South Africa’s Anglogold Ashanti is to sell two gold mines for a total $307 million in the latest retreat from a sector which is in a state of steep decline.

** Spanish toll road operator Abertis said its top shareholder was ready to take up an acquisition offer by Italy’s Atlantia although its board thought the price could be improved after a rival offered more.

** British home repairs provider HomeServe is stepping up its expansion in the United States by buying Dominion Energy’s home services unit, which has 500,000 customers across 16 states.

** French energy group Engie is well ahead in its restructuring plan and has the means to make further acquisitions to boost its growth, Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher said on Thursday.

** Several buyout groups remain in the running for Alloheim, one of Germany’s top three nursing home operators, as its owner seeks to benefit from high valuations for healthcare assets, sources close to the matter said.

** China’s Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to buy stake in an Australian lithium mining and exploration company, the latest electric vehicle company to scoop up supplies of raw materials.

** Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick’s Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

** Turkish car wheel manufacturer CMS Group is looking to sell a stake in itself, possibly a majority stake, and has mandated HSBC to advise on a potential transaction, two people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)