Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** At least three bidders are expected to be shortlisted for the second round of an auction for Unilever‘s, margarine and spreads business while two other private equity groups are no longer in the fray, sources told Reuters.

** The Intercontinental Exchange has paid 275 million euros ($323.5 million) for a “strategic” stake in Euroclear, Europe’s biggest settlement house for securities, stealing a march on rival London Stock Exchange.

** Eli Lilly and Co said it is considering the sale of its Elanco animal health business and expressed optimism that its rejected rheumatoid arthritis drug would pass muster with U.S. regulators when it resubmits its application.

** French oil and gas major Total confirmed that it was among companies in discussions with French energy group Engie over Engie’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

** Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel approved transferring to Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd a power transmission project that will require investments of 3.3 billion reais ($1.01 billion).

** Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said it was buying a natural animal feed maker, another in a string of deals to capitalize on rising demand for higher-margin natural foods and antibiotic-free meat and dairy products.

** Delphi Automotive Plc will buy self-driving car software startup nuTonomy for $450 million, the company said helping to put automated vehicles using its technology into commercial use in 2019, a year earlier than planned.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis is moving closer to spinning off the ailing Alcon eyecare business it bought from Nestle for $50 billion in 2010, but said a final decision would depend on the unit’s continued sales growth.

** Toshiba Corp said it is considering various measures in case the $18 billion sale of its chip unit does not close by the end of the financial year and leaves the embattled conglomerate short of funds needed to ensure it stays listed.

** France’s eyewear group Essilor said it was hoping to make further progress on its tie-up with Italian peer Luxottica, a $54 billion transaction currently being investigated by the European Commission over competition concerns.

** Aker BP has agreed to buy the Norwegian unit of U.S. oil firm Hess in a $2 billion deal, the companies said.

** State-controlled Polish banks Pekao and Alior are considering merging, to bolster their positions as lenders struggle with regulatory pressure and ultra-low interest rates.

** Struggling commodities trader Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil trading business to Vitol for about $580 million as part of a debt-cutting strategy, and warned of a big loss for its third quarter.

** Agricultural chemicals maker Nufarm Ltd said it would buy a range of European crop protection product lines for $490 million to strengthen its position in Europe where it generates its highest crop protection margins. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)