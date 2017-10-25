Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Apple, which recently said it was including wireless charging in its latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 smartphones, has acquired New Zealand firm PowerbyProxi that designs wireless power products for consumers and industry.

** Malaysian state energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, signed a three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with JERA Co, with smaller volumes and for a shorter period than its previous deal with the biggest LNG buyer in Japan.

** Refresco has agreed to a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) offer from a consortium led by French private equity firm PAI Partners, which would delist the Dutch bottling company less than three years after its flotation.

** U.S. fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has agreed to buy Equis Energy, Asia’s largest independent renewable energy firm for $3.7 billion with partners including sovereign fund China Investment Corp, underscoring growing global interest in renewables investment. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)