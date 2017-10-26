Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Seagate Technology PLC, a member of the group taking over Toshiba Corp’s chip unit, pledged not to buy any stake in the unit for 10 years as part of the $18 billion deal, showed a document from group leader Bain Capital LP reviewed by Reuters.

** Pfizer plans to kick off an auction process for its consumer healthcare business in November, paving the way for a potential $15 billion-plus sale of the headache pill to lip balm business, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Saudi Aramco Overseas Company (AOC), a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, has entered into an arrangement to buy a stake in a Rotterdam terminal from commodities trader Gunvor, the company said.

** Colony Capital, the private equity arm of real estate investment trust Colony NorthStar Inc, is facing hurdles in its talks to buy The Weistein Company because the company is seeking higher bidders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the discussions.

** China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a controlling stake in an Australian all-aluminium superyacht builder, as the Chinese firm aims to expand the application of aluminium in the marine sector.

** Bank Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to acquire closely linked peer Interacciones in a cash-and-stock deal that would create Mexico’s second-biggest financial group. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)