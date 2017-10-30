FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel, under pressure after rejecting a lucrative takeover offer and two profit warnings, has confirmed merger talks with smaller U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd to create a $30 billion company.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis offered to buy France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal to strengthen the oncology portfolio at the world’s biggest maker of prescription medicines.

** Insulation and roofing company Owens Corning said it would buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for about 900 million euros ($1.04 billion).

** Germany’s Continental AG is in advanced talks to buy Israel’s Argus Cyber Security, which has developed technology to protect connected cars from hacking, for about $400 million, Israeli media reported.

** Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said it agreed to acquire the 81 percent of special nutrition firm Enzymotec it doesn’t already own for $11.9 a share, or about $168 million.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd, said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for 63 million euros ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa.

** Munich Re’s primary insurance arm Ergo is forging ahead with plans to sell the life insurance books of units Ergo Leben and Victoria Leben, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** EasyJet has strengthened its position in Germany by agreeing to buy part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel airport, ending uncertainty over the fate of the failed airline’s remaining assets.

Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.