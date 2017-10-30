Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel, under pressure after rejecting a lucrative takeover offer and two profit warnings, has confirmed merger talks with smaller U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd to create a $30 billion company.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis offered to buy France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal to strengthen the oncology portfolio at the world’s biggest maker of prescription medicines.

** Insulation and roofing company Owens Corning said it would buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for about 900 million euros ($1.04 billion).

** Germany’s Continental AG is in advanced talks to buy Israel’s Argus Cyber Security, which has developed technology to protect connected cars from hacking, for about $400 million, Israeli media reported.

** Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said it agreed to acquire the 81 percent of special nutrition firm Enzymotec it doesn’t already own for $11.9 a share, or about $168 million.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd, said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for 63 million euros ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa.

** Munich Re’s primary insurance arm Ergo is forging ahead with plans to sell the life insurance books of units Ergo Leben and Victoria Leben, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** EasyJet has strengthened its position in Germany by agreeing to buy part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel airport, ending uncertainty over the fate of the failed airline’s remaining assets.