October 31, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in an hour

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** SoftBank Group Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG have reached an impasse in their talks to merge Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, sources said, sending shares in the Japanese Internet giant sliding.

** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company is selling its remaining 19 percent stake in Megafon to Gazprombank for around 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion), it said.

** China’s state oil major Sinopec is evaluating two projects in the United States that could boost Gulf Coast crude oil exports and also expand storage facilities in the Caribbean, two people familiar with the matter said, with U.S. President Donald Trump set to visit Beijing next week.

** French energy company Engie SA and Brazilian investment firm Patria Investimentos Ltda are among 20 groups interested in a controlling stake in a gas pipeline network owned by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

** The Federal Reserve announced it had approved a bid by First Horizon National Corporation to acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp of Charlotte, as the regional bank looks to expand its presence in the U.S. southeast.

** Innergex Renewable Energy said it will buy rival Alterra Power Corp in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($857.83 million) including debt as the power producer looks to diversify its energy portfolio. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

