#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Wednesday:

** The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) leads a consortium that will acquire a 16.1 percent stake in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC), a Russian fund involved said.

** Two Chinese healthcare firms are among investors seeking to buy Australia’s I-MED Radiology Network in a deal that could value the X-ray provider at more than A$1 billion ($765 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Australia’s Oil Search Ltd has agreed to buy stakes in a huge oil find in Alaska for $400 million, in a surprise push to diversify from its sweet spot of gas in Papua New Guinea. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
