Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** CK Asset Holdings Ltd, owned by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, is selling its 73-storey office tower to C.H.M.T. Peaceful Development Asia Property Ltd for HK$40.2 billion ($5.15 billion), the city’s biggest property deal.

** Lenovo Group said it had reached an agreement to buy a 51 percent stake in Fujitsu’s personal computer unit for up to $269 million, after earlier posting a lower quarterly profit on continued difficulty in the global PC market.

** Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd said it agreed to set up in Thailand a soft drink joint venture with PepsiCo Inc in March, as it looks to expand in the Southeast Asian country.

** Online gambling company GVC is gearing up for a wave of potential deals in the British gaming industry by selling its Turkey-related operations to Ropso Malta for up to 150 million euros.

** Advertising giant WPP said it was taking legal action against its partner Asatsu-DK Inc, deepening an acrimonious spat over the Japanese firm’s backing for a $1.3 billion buyout offer from Bain Capital.

** Botox-maker Allergan Plc said it will begin to sell off its nearly 10 percent stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which has lost 60 percent of its value so far this year.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said on Thursday that weakness at Akorn, the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs it has agreed to buy, could continue into next year but the deal was still worth it over the longer term.

** Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners said it agreed to buy a controlling stake in Polish juices and frozen food producer Hortex from Argan Capital. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)