Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Sorting through fast-moving information
November 3, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 2 hours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Malaysian state energy company Petronas and Aramco are facing “technical issues” in finalising the Saudi oil major’s $7 billion investment in a refinery project, but the deal will be completed soon, state news agency Bernama reported.

** Unilever said it would buy the specialty tea brand Tazo from Starbucks in a deal valued at $384 million.

** Westpac Banking Corp said it had agreed to sell its Hastings fund management business to a London-based asset manager, in the latest move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division.

** T-Mobile US and Sprint are working to salvage their $74 billion merger and could reach a deal within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British energy supplier Centrica has bought Belgian demand response aggregator REstore for 70 million euros ($82 million), it said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
