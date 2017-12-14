Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Walt Disney Co’s proposed deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will value the latter at over $40 per share, or $75 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Niki airline administrator will start talks to find a buyer for the insolvent Austrian carrier, formerly a unit of collapsed Air Berlin, after a deal with Lufthansa fell through.

** Australia’s antitrust regulator blocked BP Plc’s A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) purchase of Woolworths Ltd’s petrol stations, even after the oil company offered to sell some stations to ease competition concerns.

** Domino’s Pizza, a master franchisee of U.S. group Domino’s Pizza Inc, said it would buy a further 44.3 percent stake in Domino’s Iceland for 30.2 million euros ($35.71 million).

** Danske Bank has decided to buy the Danish pension assets of Sweden’s SEB in a $1 billion deal to create Denmark’s largest commercial pension fund.

** Austrian bank BAWAG has agreed to buy north German building society bank Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, it said, continuing its policy of making bolt-on acquisitions and expanding in Germany.

** Poland’s third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK said it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets for 1.29 billion zloty ($362 million), hoping to strengthen its position in the market.

** South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater has agreed to buy Lonmin, in an all-share deal, valuing the troubled platinum producer at about 285 million pounds ($382 million).

** The Rockport Group is exploring its options, including a possible sale, after one of the U.S. footwear maker’s major debtholders took ownership of the company, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

** Liberty House, the industrial and commodities group buying a number of steel assets around the world, is considering a bid for Rio Tinto‘s, aluminium smelter in northern France, the largest in Europe, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Abraaj Group, one of the leading investors in growth markets, bought a minority stake in one of Turkey's leading online travel agents, Biletal, the investor said.