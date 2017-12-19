(Adds Crown Holdings, Carlyle Group, Humana Inc, Kindred Healthcare, Jack in the Box, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Uniper Ruhrgas International, Tata Steel)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Consumer packaging company Crown Holdings Inc said it would buy Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd, which specializes in transit packaging, from Carlyle Group LP in a deal valued at $3.91 billion.

** U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and two private equity firms agreed to buy home healthcare and long-term care operator Kindred Healthcare Inc for about $4 billion, the latest expansion by a U.S. health insurer into patient care.

** Restaurant chain operator Jack in the Box Inc said it would sell its Qdoba Restaurant Corp unit to funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC for about $305 million cash.

** Tenet Healthcare Corp said it would explore a sale of its Conifer unit, and increase the size of its plan to cut costs by $100 million by the end of next year.

** The Latvian government said it was buying an 18.31 percent stake in Conexus Baltic Grid, a gas transmission and storage operator, from German’s Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH, a step towards its goal of securing a majority stake in the company.

** Old Mutual is selling part of its UK asset management business, run by veteran investor Richard Buxton, to private equity firm TA Associates for 600 million pounds ($803 million), as it heads towards a break-up of the group.

** Germany’s Delivery Hero, an online food ordering and delivery marketplace, is selling its foodpanda India business to Ola in return for shares in the Indian ride-hailing firm, the companies said.

** Belgian fresh and frozen foods company Greenyard NV said it was in advanced negotiations to acquire Dole Food Company, the world’s largest fruit and vegetable producer, confirming a Reuters report.

** Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte said it would acquire a 43 percent stake in a 34-storey office building in Tokyo’s central district of Shinjuku for $558 million, in one of the largest property transactions in Japan this year.

** Offshore-focused McDermott International Inc said it would buy onshore-based Chicago Bridge and Iron NV (CB&I) to create an integrated construction and engineering services provider amid a stabilizing global oil market.

** NZME Limited, the owner of New Zealand’s top-selling newspaper, said that the country’s High Court upheld the competition regulator’s decision to block its purchase of Fairfax Media Limited’s New Zealand unit.

** Private equity firms Carlyle and MBK Partners are among the bidders for South Korean pharmaceutical company CJ HealthCare Corp in a deal estimated to be worth about 1 trillion won ($919.62 million), Korea Economic Daily reported.

** China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd said it would team up with controlling shareholder China Resources National Corp to invest 600 million pounds ($802.56 million) for a minority stake in an offshore wind-farming firm in Britain. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)