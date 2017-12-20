Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Tesco, Britain’s largest retailer, tightened its hold on the nation’s food market when the competition regulator gave final approval for its 3.7 billion pound ($4.95 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker.

** Westpac Banking Corp X said its unit, Hastings Management Pty, will sell its international businesses managed out of the United Kingdom and United States to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol’s largest minority shareholder Paulinino Ltd will sell its stake to majority owner PKN Orlen when it opens a voluntary tender offer next week, Paulinino said.

** Ardent Leisure said it would sell its bowling and entertainment arm to a holding company partially owned by Quadrant Private Equity for A$160 million ($123 million) on a debt and cash-free basis.

** French telecoms company Iliad and its founder Xavier Niel have agreed to buy a majority stake in eir, Ireland’s largest telecoms provider said.

** The wealth management unit of India’s Edelweiss Group has acquired the securities business of domestic financial firm Religare Enterprises Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said in a statement.

** Turkish clothing retailer Boyner Perakende said its wholly owned subsidiary Beymen Magazacilik would hold an initial public offering (IPO) for up to 49 percent of the company. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)