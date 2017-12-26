FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 2 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Tuesday:

** Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp is considering a 50 billion yen ($440 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker JOLED, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.

** Yandex.Taxi, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex, said on Monday it is buying Russian food delivery service Foodfox for an undisclosed amount.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is keen to raise its stake to a majority in Indonesian lender BTPN if authorities permit, the Japanese bank’s CEO said, as it aims to roll out full-scale banking operations in emerging Asia markets.

** U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has offered to buy holding group Eurocom, which controls Bezeq Israel Telecom , a source said on Monday, confirming media reports, though any deal would need approval of banks owed money by Eurocom.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group plans to list its refining arm Hyundai Oilbank in an IPO in 2018 and raise about $1.2 billion via a share issue by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, in a move to bolster its finances.

** Discount Investment Corp said on Monday it lowered its stake in Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel’s biggest supermarket chain, to 50.12 percent from 53.3 percent, selling shares for 169.5 million shekels ($49 million). (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)

