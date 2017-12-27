Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it was cautiously optimistic of winning approval to take control of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia - in what could become the biggest acquisition of an Indonesian firm on record.

** China’s Geely Holding, which already owns the Volvo Car Group, is buying an 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truck maker AB Volvo from activist investor Cevian Capital for around $3.3 billion.

** Debt-laden Indian company Reliance Communications Ltd detailed a plan to cut debt through the sale of some assets.

** British serviced office provider IWG Plc has received a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex and Brookfield Asset Management, it said.