FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 27, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 20 minutes

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it was cautiously optimistic of winning approval to take control of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia - in what could become the biggest acquisition of an Indonesian firm on record.

** China’s Geely Holding, which already owns the Volvo Car Group, is buying an 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truck maker AB Volvo from activist investor Cevian Capital for around $3.3 billion.

** Debt-laden Indian company Reliance Communications Ltd detailed a plan to cut debt through the sale of some assets.

** British serviced office provider IWG Plc has received a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex and Brookfield Asset Management, it said.

Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.