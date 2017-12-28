Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen offered 380 crowns for each remaining share in its Czech downstream oil unit Unipetrol.

** Nomura Holdings Inc is ready to serve wealthy Chinese as soon as the world’s second-largest economy allows foreign financial institutions to open securities brokerages, the chief executive of Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank said.

** China’s commerce ministry said that it has conditionally approved the takeover by U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson of its U.S. peer C R Bard, paving the way for the $24 billion deal to close.

** The founding family of Japanese petroleum company, Idemitsu Kosan, locked in a battle with the firm’s management over a proposed integration with a smaller rival, said it had further increased its stake in the Japanese refiner by about half a percentage point to about 28.5 percent.

** Dutch insurer Aegon NV said it would sell part of the remaining stake it holds in U.S. life insurance unit to France-based property and life reinsurer Scor SE.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $2.8 million to settle charges that a broker-dealer unit lacked sufficient controls to safeguard customer securities from several countries over more than eight years, a U.S. regulator said.

** A unit of Brazil’s antitrust watchdog has recommended the conditional approval of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a stake in financial services firm XP Investimentos SA, according to a statement issued.

** Russia’s Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday that Novatek, Russia’s largest private gas producer, had informed it of its interest in buying Alrosa’s gas fields, the Interfax news agency quoted the service as saying.

** Hedge fund Brigade Capital Management, a top shareholder in Kindred Healthcare Inc, said the deal by U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and two private equity firms to buy Kindred was “disappointing and grossly inadequate.” (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)