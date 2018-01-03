(Adds Dominion Energy, Didi Chuxing, Air Berlin)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Wednesday: ** Dominion Energy Inc said it would buy troubled utility Scana Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $14.6 billion, including debt. ** China’s ride-hailing application Didi Chuxing has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian app 99, newspaper Valor Economico said, citing sources familiar with the talks. ** Ant Financial’s plan to acquire U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc collapsed on Tuesday after a U.S. government panel rejected it over national security concerns, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. ** A German court is likely to decide on Thursday whether to reverse the insolvency filing of airline Niki, according to a statement from Berlin’s civil courts, which could derail the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain’s IAG. ** Collapsed German airline Air Berlin said it had sold its subsidiary Air Berlin Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook Group Airlines Plc, continuing the carve-up of its business. ** Kenya’s telecoms regulator has ditched a proposal to break Safaricom up into separate telecoms and financial services businesses due to its dominant size, Kenya’s Business Daily newspaper said. ** Tie-up talks between Boeing Co and Embraer SA have not settled key questions such as control of the Brazilian planemaker or the possibility of a more narrow joint venture, two people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, pushing back against a newspaper report. ** Fortuna Entertainment Group’s majority shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, will launch an offer for the company at 182.50 crowns per share, the Czech betting company said. ** Qatar Re, a unit of Qatar Insurance, has agreed to buy UK motor insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting businesses for an undisclosed sum, Markerstudy said. ** Australia’s DuluxGroup Ltd said its majority-owned joint venture company DGL Camel International has agreed to sell most of its coatings business in Hong Kong and China to Yip’s Chemical Holdings Ltd. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)