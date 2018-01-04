Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: ** Robert Bosch GmbH, the German auto supplier and engineering group, said it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in HERE, the digital mapping firm jointly controlled by carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen’s Audi. ** Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said it would team up with Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd and other firms in Singapore and Thailand to jointly invest up to $1.2 billion in healthcare-related property projects in China. ** The Czech National Bank has issued an initial decision to reject a request by Chinese investment group CEFC to raise its stake in Czech-based privately held J&T Finance Group (JTFG) to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, a source with knowledge of the process said. ** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is nearing a deal to acquire investment firm Fortress Investment Group LLC’s stake in U.S. subprime lender OneMain Holdings Inc , people familiar with the matter said. ** Genworth Financial Inc said it was pressing forward on its deal to be acquired by China’s Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd , which has stalled over concerns about Chinese access to sensitive U.S. personal data and faced renewed doubts after the collapse of Ant Financial’s proposed purchase of MoneyGram. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)