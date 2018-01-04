(Adds Continental, Brookfield Asset Management, Datawatch)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2135 GMT on Thursday:

** A subsidiary of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to acquire Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the bankrupt nuclear services company owned by Toshiba Corp , for $4.6 billion.

** Germany’s Continental and Bosch, the world’s largest automotive suppliers, have each bought a 5 percent stake in digital mapping firm HERE, as the industry pools resources with major carmakers to develop self-driving cars.

** Israel’s Delek Automotive Systems is in advanced talks to buy control of environmental and infrastructure firm Veridis from investment manager Oaktree Capital Management for 1.05 billion shekels ($305 million).

** Talks over a final agreement to merge BASF’s oil and gas unit Wintershall with DEA, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, are still ongoing, DEA said in a statement.

** Datawatch Corp, a U.S. data analytics software company, has hired a financial adviser after receiving expressions of interest from potential acquirers, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Privately-held Brazilian telecoms provider Algar Telecom will use a nearly 1 billion-real ($309 million) capital injection from a sovereign wealth fund to fund network expansion, its chief executive said in comments published.

** A Berlin court rebuffed a legal challenge to the insolvency filing of airline Niki, which could derail the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain’s IAG, and referred the case to a higher court for a ruling.

** Robert Bosch GmbH, the German auto supplier and engineering group, said it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in HERE, the digital mapping firm jointly controlled by carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen’s Audi.

** Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said it would team up with Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd and other firms in Singapore and Thailand to jointly invest up to $1.2 billion in healthcare-related property projects in China.

** The Czech National Bank has issued an initial decision to reject a request by Chinese investment group CEFC to raise its stake in Czech-based privately held J&T Finance Group (JTFG) to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, a source with knowledge of the process said.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is nearing a deal to acquire investment firm Fortress Investment Group LLC’s stake in U.S. subprime lender OneMain Holdings Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

** Genworth Financial Inc said it was pressing forward on its deal to be acquired by China’s Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd, which has stalled over concerns about Chinese access to sensitive U.S. personal data and faced renewed doubts after the collapse of Ant Financial’s proposed purchase of MoneyGram. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)