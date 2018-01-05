Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday: ** Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as chief executive in June, is selling nearly a third of his 10 percent stake in the ride-services company for about $1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. ** A subsidiary of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc , plans to acquire Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the bankrupt nuclear services company owned by Toshiba Corp , for $4.6 billion. ** Australian surfwear seller Billabong International Ltd agreed to a buyout from its top shareholder and major lender Oaktree Capital Management LP in a deal valuing the company at about A$197.7 million ($155 million). ** Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are open to bid for indebted state-run Air India, Vistara’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng told reporters, although it was not clear whether such an approach if done would be done jointly. ** Walt Disney Co executives have voiced support for the Fox television studio’s adult-oriented programming and development is continuing as usual while a proposed merger undergoes regulatory review, Fox executives and producers said. ** Talks have been called off between HNA Group and Value Partners Group over the Chinese conglomerate’s purchase of a stake in the Hong Kong-listed asset manager, people familiar with the situation said. ** China Vanke Co’s commercial unit SCP Group said it would purchase 20 shopping malls in the country owned by Singapore’s CapitaLand for 8.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion). ** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has agreed to buy Belgian biotech group TiGenix NV for 520 million euros ($628 million). ** French dairy firm Lactalis said it had agreed to buy siggi‘s, the U.S.-based maker of Icelandic style skyr yogurts, for an undisclosed price. ** Mauritius’s SBM Holdings has made a binding offer for some of the assets and liabilities of Kenya’s Chase Bank, the Kenyan central bank said. ** Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad Group, part of the cash-strapped LeEco technology conglomerate, said top shareholder Leview Mobile HK Limited had sold HK$807.7 million ($103 million) shares, reducing its stake to 10.95 percent from 28.78 percent. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)