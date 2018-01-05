FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday: ** Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as chief executive in June, is selling nearly a third of his 10 percent stake in the ride-services company for about $1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. ** A subsidiary of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc , plans to acquire Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the bankrupt nuclear services company owned by Toshiba Corp , for $4.6 billion. ** Australian surfwear seller Billabong International Ltd agreed to a buyout from its top shareholder and major lender Oaktree Capital Management LP in a deal valuing the company at about A$197.7 million ($155 million). ** Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are open to bid for indebted state-run Air India, Vistara’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng told reporters, although it was not clear whether such an approach if done would be done jointly. ** Walt Disney Co executives have voiced support for the Fox television studio’s adult-oriented programming and development is continuing as usual while a proposed merger undergoes regulatory review, Fox executives and producers said. ** Talks have been called off between HNA Group and Value Partners Group over the Chinese conglomerate’s purchase of a stake in the Hong Kong-listed asset manager, people familiar with the situation said. ** China Vanke Co’s commercial unit SCP Group said it would purchase 20 shopping malls in the country owned by Singapore’s CapitaLand for 8.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion). ** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has agreed to buy Belgian biotech group TiGenix NV for 520 million euros ($628 million). ** French dairy firm Lactalis said it had agreed to buy siggi‘s, the U.S.-based maker of Icelandic style skyr yogurts, for an undisclosed price. ** Mauritius’s SBM Holdings has made a binding offer for some of the assets and liabilities of Kenya’s Chase Bank, the Kenyan central bank said. ** Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad Group, part of the cash-strapped LeEco technology conglomerate, said top shareholder Leview Mobile HK Limited had sold HK$807.7 million ($103 million) shares, reducing its stake to 10.95 percent from 28.78 percent. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.