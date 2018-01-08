Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest maker of insulin, has made a 2.6 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid for Belgian biotech group Ablynx as it seeks to diversify and strengthen its business for treating rare blood disorders.

** U.S. biotech Celgene Corp said on Sunday that it had agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, subject to certain milestones associated with regulatory hurdles and sales performance.

** Cerberus Chief Executive Stephen Feinberg has told the German government that he is not interested in a merger of Deutsche Bank and smaller rival Commerzbank , German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

** Three private-equity investors have submitted bids for German state-backed HSH Nordbank, a person familiar with the matter said, as the EU-enforced privatisation of the lender is nearing the finishing line.

** TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said it had bought SCS Commodities Corp, a U.S. energy and commodities broker for an undisclosed sum.

** Oil and gas firm Kuwait Energy is in talks to merge with SOCO International, an oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the London Stock Exchange, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Troubled Asian commodity merchant Noble Group said on Monday the final price for the sale of its American power and natural gas unit to rival trading house Mercuria was $168 million. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)