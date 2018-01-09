Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Telecoms and cable group Altice NV, is separating its U.S. and European operations to try to reassure investors alarmed by its high debt and low revenue generation, especially in its core French telecoms business.

** GoPro Inc would be willing to partner with a larger sector player but is not actively engaged in a sale, the action camera-maker said.

** Spain’s market regulator stood by its 2017 authorisation of a 15.6 billion euro ($18.7 billion) bid by Italy’s Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis, quashing a Spanish government request to revoke the approval.

** French ski resort operator Compagnie des Alpes, which is hoping to sell a stake to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors, announced purchase of a majority stake in Travelfactory.

** Israel’s Kenon Holdings Ltd, said a China-based investor related to the Baoneng group has acquired 51 percent of its Qoros Automobile joint venture after the deal obtained approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

** Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati will ask bailiffs to sell a $5.2 billion stake in the Kashagan oil field owned by a Kazakh sovereign wealth fund if Astana refuses to pay an arbitration award, Stati’s spokeswoman said. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)