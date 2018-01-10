Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s planned deal with U.S. carrier AT&T Inc to sell its smartphones in the United States has collapsed at the 11th hour because of security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the Chinese firm’s global ambitions.

** Germany’s Continental is in talks with banks about a possible structural overhaul of the auto parts and tyre maker and aims to flesh out its plans within six months, its finance chief said.

** Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 has agreed a takeover of cable TV company Com Hem to create a leading integrated connectivity provider, the two firms said.

** Spain’s Repsol is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in utility Gas Natural to investment fund CVC in a deal worth an estimated 4.1 billion euros ($4.9 billion), Expansion reported, without citing sources.

** Rosneft has decided against bidding for gas assets being sold by diamond miner Alrosa, at least for now, the Russian energy company said, saying the auction terms were unacceptable. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)