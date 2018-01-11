FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to acquire DST Systems Inc for more than $5 billion, as it seeks to expand its footprint in financial technology software, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Xerox Corp, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, is in talks for a deal with Japanese camera maker Fujifilm Holdings that could include a change in control of Xerox, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Venezuela’s government is in talks to buy the country’s top private bank, Banesco, for $3.5 million, a top Socialist Party official said on Wednesday, potentially expanding state control over a banking sector struggling under soaring inflation.

** Indonesia hopes to finalise contract talks with Freeport McMoRan Inc over the Grasberg copper mine by June, although divestment issues are still unresolved, a mining ministry official said.

** Bayer, the drug company that is buying seed maker Monsanto, has raised 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) from selling a 10.4 percent stake in Covestro , nearing a complete divestment from the plastics company.

** The proposed merger of Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Alawwal Bank has been delayed but not derailed, financial sector sources said.

** A financial services subsidiary of South Africa’s Bidvest Group said it has acquired Cannon Asset Managers as part of an acquisition drive to expand into investment management.

** Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) will consider selling its majority stake in an Indonesian insurance venture, with any deal likely valuing the insurer at up to $250 million, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)

