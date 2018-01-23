Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Bacardi has agreed to buy out Patron Spirits International in a deal valuing the top high-end tequila maker at $5.1 billion, highlighting the appetite big drinks groups have for the Mexican spirit

** SRS Distribution Inc, a U.S. private equity-owned wholesale distributor of building products, is exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda has agreed to buy back the Niki airline he founded after his bid was chosen ahead of an offer from British Airways owner IAG, the Austrian company’s administrators said

** China’s state-backed Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) will take its electric vehicle unit public by injecting it into another listed subsidiary, boosting its financial muscle as the battle for the country’s hotly contested green car market heats up.

** Prudential Plc has agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam to a unit of South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group for $151 million, as the UK’s largest insurer seeks to focus on its core insurance arm in the Southeast Asian nation

** China’s Leshi Internet Information and Technology said it is seeking equity stakes in the car businesses of its largest shareholder, Jia Yueting, for debts amounting to as much as 7.5 billion yuan ($1.17 billion) that he and his companies owe

** Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia but only regarding short and medium-haul routes, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview

** Rupert Murdoch’s $15.7 billion takeover of Sky is not in the public interest and should be blocked unless a way is found to prevent the media tycoon from influencing the network’s news output, Britain’s regulator said

** Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP), declared its offer to purchase its own global depository receipts unconditional, another step towards its delisting

Activist investors that have recently disclosed stakes in German energy group Uniper will likely seek talks with Fortum after the Finnish group's current takeover offer expires on Feb. 2, the chief executive of E.ON said