January 25, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in 3 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** RPX Corp, a U.S. provider of patent management services, is exploring a sale as part of a review of its options, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada’s No. 2 marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc has agreed to buy smaller rival CanniMed Therapeutics Inc for C$1.1 billion ($852 million) as companies jostle to benefit from the country’s legalization of recreational marijuana use later this year.

** Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and U.S. grocer Kroger Co have had early discussions on working together, including a meeting in which U.S. executives traveled to China, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Activist investor White Tale has sold its nearly 25 percent stake in Swiss speciality chemicals group Clariant to Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in a surprise move announced.

** Veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would buy the Netherlands-based AST Farma and Le Vet for a total of 340 million euros ($422.1 million) in a cash-and-share deal to boost its presence in Europe.

** Russia’s top lender Sberbank is not interested in buying mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie, the Interfax news agency cited Sberbank CEO German Gref as saying.

** Verbund, Austria’s largest energy group, sees no shortage of willing buyers for its high-voltage power grid but has no plans to sell, its chief executive said, indicating interest in regulated infrastructure assets remains high. (Compiled by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
