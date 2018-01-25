(Adds 9mobile, Celgene, Ford)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:

** RPX Corp, a U.S. provider of patent management services, is exploring a sale as part of a review of its options, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada’s No. 2 marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc has agreed to buy smaller rival CanniMed Therapeutics Inc for C$1.1 billion ($852 million) as companies jostle to benefit from the country’s legalization of recreational marijuana use later this year.

** Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and U.S. grocer Kroger Co have had early discussions on working together, including a meeting in which U.S. executives traveled to China, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) bought a 25 percent stake in Clariant, ending the Swiss speciality chemical group’s fight with activist investors but raising further questions about its future.

** Veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would buy the Netherlands-based AST Farma and Le Vet for a total of 340 million euros ($422.1 million) in a cash-and-share deal to boost its presence in Europe.

** Russia’s top lender Sberbank is not interested in buying mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie, the Interfax news agency cited Sberbank CEO German Gref as saying.

** Verbund, Austria’s largest energy group, has no plans to sell its high-voltage power grid, although it is seeing plenty of buying interest in the regulated infrastructure asset, its chief executive said.

** Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with top Chinese smartphone vendors, receiving vocal support from the firms as it fights an unsolicited buyout bid from Broadcom Ltd .

** The outlook for a proposed merger of Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Alawwal Bank will become clear by the end of the first quarter of 2018, Saudi central bank governor, Ahmed al-Kholifey, told Al Arabiya television.

** Thirteen banks have been mandated on a €5.65bn-equivalent debt financing backing US private equity firm KKR’s €6.83bn acquisition of Unilever‘s, margarine and spreads business, banking sources said.

** Celgene Corp said that a pending $9 billion purchase of Juno Therapeutics in no way alters its focus on its partnership with Juno rival bluebird bio.

** Ford Motor Co said it will buy transportation software companies Autonomic Technologies Inc and TransLoc Inc for undisclosed sums as part of a strategy to expand ride services and transport businesses.

** Barclays Africa is examining takeover bids from five prospective buyers for Nigeria’s debt-laden 9mobile, two banking sources said, although a deal may take a few months as it will involve restructuring the company’s debt after a default last year.