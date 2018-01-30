(Updates Amazon-Berkshire-JPM, Fibria Celulose SA, Varian Medical Systems, SAP, AIK bank)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in advanced talks to buy an approximate 55 percent stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp , a deal that would value the unit at about $20 billion including debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Ride-hailing firm Uber said it would sell vehicles and the existing lease portfolio of its auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to startup digital car marketplace Fair.

** Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co said they will form a company to cut health costs for hundreds of thousands of their U.S. employees, setting up a major challenge to an inefficient U.S. healthcare system.

** Dalian Wanda Group’s commercial property arm has snagged a $5.4 billion investment from a group led by tech giant Tencent Holdings, one of the Chinese conglomerate’s biggest deals aimed at easing financial strains and streamlining operations.

** Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA denied on Tuesday that the company or its shareholders were discussing a potential tie-up with rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, but underscored their interest in eventual deals in the sector.

** French trade unions expressed their opposition to last year’s agreed tie-up between Alstom and Siemens , saying they feared possible job cuts.

** Poland’s JSW, which is the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, has placed a conditional bid to buy a mining services company Przedsiebiorstwo Budowy Szybów (PBSz), JSW said.

** U.S. cancer-treatment company Varian Medical Systems agreed to buy Australian liver-cancer treatment maker Sirtex Medical for $1.3 billion, the latest in a wave of big M&A deals sweeping the global healthcare sector.

** Europe’s top technology company SAP announced a $2.4 billion U.S. acquisition to help it boost revenues from its cloud platform and CEO Bill McDermott said it would streamline its overall business this year to bolster margins.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will provide Waymo with thousands of Pacifica hybrid minivans as Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit begins rolling out its first public ride-hailing service later this year, the companies said.

** Telecom Italia has drawn up plans to put its network into a separate company fully owned by the group, a source familiar with the matter said, seeking to address calls for it to loosen its grip over a key industry asset.

** Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, said it had started initial strategic discussions with Russia’s Sberbank about a possible purchase of Sberbank’s stake in Turkey’s Denizbank.

** Serbia’s central bank has withdrawn permission for local lender AIK bank to acquire a majority stake in Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka and its Slovenian counterpart said it may follow suit. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and John Benny in Bengaluru)