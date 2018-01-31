Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings is set to take over Xerox Corp, and combine the U.S. company into their joint venture Fuji Xerox in an effort to cut costs, the companies said.

** Fujitsu Ltd said it had agreed to sell a majority stake in its wholly-owned mobile phone unit to investment fund Polaris Capital Group, as it sharpens focus on its main IT services business.

** Japan’s Line Corp said that it had entered an agreement with SoftBank Group Corp to give the telecoms and technology firm a majority stake in Line’s mobile unit.

** Finland’s Wartsila said it will take a look at Rolls-Royce’s loss-making marine business which the British company is reviewing for possible sale.

** China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), China’s No. 2 nuclear power producer, will take over the country’s top nuclear power plant builder to create a company worth almost $100 billion, the latest state-orchestrated marriage in the nation’s vast power sector.

** Royal Dutch Shell said that it will sell its stake in the Bongkot gas field and adjoining acreage offshore Thailand to PTT Exploration & Production PCL for $750 million before tax.

** U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in India’s leading homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart, the Economic Times newspaper said.