FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 1, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in 2 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Telecoms operator TDC has agreed to buy Swedish Modern Times Group’s Nordic Entertainment and Studios units in a cash and share deal valuing the acquired business at 19.55 billion Swedish crowns ($2.48 billion).

** Melrose Industries said it would not pursue a “hasty separation” of GKN’s automotive and aerospace divisions as it pressed the case for its 7.2 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid for the British engineer.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions German builder Hochtief’s bid to purchase Spanish airports and motorway operator Abertis, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Singapore Medical Group Ltd and South Korea’s CHA Healthcare Co Ltd have together bought a majority stake in Australia’s fourth-largest fertility clinic operator, City Fertility Centre. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.