Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Telecoms operator TDC has agreed to buy Swedish Modern Times Group’s Nordic Entertainment and Studios units in a cash and share deal valuing the acquired business at 19.55 billion Swedish crowns ($2.48 billion).

** Melrose Industries said it would not pursue a “hasty separation” of GKN’s automotive and aerospace divisions as it pressed the case for its 7.2 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid for the British engineer.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions German builder Hochtief’s bid to purchase Spanish airports and motorway operator Abertis, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Singapore Medical Group Ltd and South Korea’s CHA Healthcare Co Ltd have together bought a majority stake in Australia’s fourth-largest fertility clinic operator, City Fertility Centre. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)