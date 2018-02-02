FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 6 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. computer maker Dell Technologies Inc and business software provider VMware Inc have decided to explore options that could include a potential merger of the two companies, people familiar with the matter said.

** Takeover target AWE Ltd has raised concerns over a bid for the company by state-owned China Energy Reserves and Chemical Group (CERCG) with the Australian Government Takeovers Panel, the regulatory body said in a statement.

** German insurer Allianz SE entered into an agreement with Janashakthi Insurance Plc to acquire 100 percent of the latter’s subsidiary Janashakthi General Insurance Ltd for 16.4 billion rupees ($106.4 million).

** British aerospace and defence electronics group Cobham said it has agreed to sell its AvComm and Wireless test businesses to Viavi Solutions for $455 million, as part of the latest stage of a turnaround plan.

** CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have formed special committees to explore a merger, the companies said on Thursday, the first step in potentially reuniting the companies split by media mogul Sumner Redstone more than a decade ago.

** Russian anti-monopoly service has allowed the mid-sized gold miner GV Gold to acquire Zoloto Kamchatki and other gold assets from Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg and his partners, the service said in a statement.

** Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje, looking for a strategic partner to improve cost efficiency and strengthen the brand, expects to receive non-binding offers by March 7, it said.

