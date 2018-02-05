Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:

** Broadcom Ltd plans to unveil a new approximately $120 billion offer for Qualcomm Inc on Monday, aiming to ratchet up pressure on its U.S. semiconductor peer to engage in negotiations, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Independent U.S. refiner Andeavor said on Friday it had acquired a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Kenai, Alaska, from ConocoPhillips.

** Morgan Stanley has become the sole bidder for Nevsky Centre property in the Russian city of St Petersburg from Finnish department store chain Stockmann after Russian real estate investor Malltech pulled out of the tender, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** Israeli flavours and ingredients maker Frutarom Industries Ltd said on Sunday it bought 100 percent of Israeli Biotech Research (IBR) for $21 million.

** China’s Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder Fen Jiu Group has signed an agreement to sell a 11.45 percent stake to a subsidiary of top beer maker China Resources.

** NZME Ltd, the owner of New Zealand’s top-selling newspaper, confirmed that it will apply for leave to appeal the high court’s decision to bar its merger with Fairfax Media Limited’s New Zealand unit.

** Mitsui & Co won a three-way bidding war to take over Australia’s AWE Ltd, after rival Mineral Resources failed to match the Japanese trading giant’s A$594 million ($470 million) offer.

** Saxo Bank, which mainly operates online trading platforms, has agreed to sell the majority of its Danish banking unit to Danish bank and insurance group Alm. Brand for 360 million Danish crowns ($60.22 million).

** Kazakhtelecom has made a bid to buy Swedish telecoms company Telia’s stake in mobile operator Kcell valuing it at around $600 million, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** Indian steel makers JSW Steel and Tata Steel have bid for Bhushan Steel & Power which is being pursued by creditors in bankruptcy court, three people familiar with the bidding process said. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)