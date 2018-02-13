(Adds Xerox, Broadcom, Sberbank)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Xerox Corp management defended itself and decision to merge with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings, calling criticism from activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason misleading and inaccurate.

** Broadcom Ltd on Tuesday cut the number of board seats it was trying to win at Qualcomm Inc to six from 11, and reiterated that its offer for the company was only good until the conclusion of a March 6 shareholder meeting at the chipmaker.

** Russia’s top lender Sberbank has received an offer for its Turkish unit Denizbank, Sberbank’s head German Gref told reporters.

** The largest U.S. drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, outlining a deal that would accelerate healthcare sector consolidation.

** A unit of China’s HNA Group, the cash-starved aviation-to-financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was selling two Hong Kong sites to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd for HK$16 billion ($2 billion). (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)