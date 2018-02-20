(Updates Qualcomm, AT&T, Albertsons; Adds Telecom Italia, Booker Group, Xerox)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Telecom Italia (TIM) will decide by early next week whether to accept an offer by infrastructure fund F2i and towers company Raiway for its majority stake in broadcasting unit Persidera, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Investor advisory firm Glass Lewis has urged shareholders in British wholesaler Booker Group to reject a takeover by retailer Tesco, dealing a fresh blow to the proposed 3.7 billion-pound ($5.2 billion) deal.

** Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said the U.S. company should seek to sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it has sold all remaining shares it owned at sugar and ethanol group São Martinho SA for 444 million reais ($137 million), according to a securities filing.

** Apollo Global Management LLC has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Brazilian special situations investment firm Starboard Restructuring Partners, the two firms said in a statement on Friday.

** A federal judge denied a request by AT&T Inc to compel the U.S. Justice Department to disclose any records of communications between the White House and government lawyers that detail President Donald Trump’s views on the company’s proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc.

** Seadrill’s main owner, billionaire John Fredriksen, is close to reaching a final agreement with banks, bondholders and South Korean shipyards on a financial restructuring plan, the drilling rig company said in a court filing.

** U.S. semiconductor company Qualcomm Inc unveiled a sweetened $44 billion agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV, its most defiant move in its defense against a hostile $121 billion bid from Broadcom Ltd.

** Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Middle East’s largest lender by assets, said it will sell a 2 percent stake in its Egyptian unit QNB Alahly to comply with Cairo listing rules.

** Israel’s banking regulator on Sunday published its final criteria for foreign and domestic entities seeking to buy credit card companies from banks that must divest them as part of a bid to boost competition.

** Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov has reached an agreement to buy Vozrozhdenie bank from its majority owners, brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, three sources close to the deal told Reuters.

** Battery and technology metals developer Australian Mines Ltd said on Monday it signed a deal with Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS to supply cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate from its flagship Sconi project.

** French supermarket retailer Casino’s Monoprix arm has started exclusive negotiations over buying online shoe retailer Sarenza, in a deal which Casino said would further reinforce its presence in the online market.

** U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has acquired 2.5 percent stake in the Azeri Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from CIECO, a subsidiary of Itochu, an ExxonMobil official said on Monday.

** Italian mid-sized bank Credito Valtellinese launched on Monday a 700 million euro ($868 million) share issue, aiming to raise eight times its market value in capital to restructure.

** U.S.-based private equity firm Castlelake LP is in talks to take over a sugar and ethanol plant in Brazil owned by Indian company Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

** Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to sell a 6 percent stake in Russian aluminum giant Rusal to a consortium of investors led by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and his partners, the consortium said on Monday.

** Staffing company Adecco said it bought U.S.-based online recruitment platform Vettery for an undisclosed sum to increase its footprint in the digital permanent recruitment market.

** U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos Inc said it would buy drug store chain Rite Aid Corp to create a company with $83 billion in annual revenue, giving it more clout to compete with bigger chains in an industry fearing the entry of Amazon.Com .

** Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox has strengthened its offer to protect the independence of Sky’s loss-making news channel to try to overcome regulatory concerns about Fox’s takeover of the parent company.

(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)