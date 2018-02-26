(Adds Spectrum Brands, AOT Energy, Citgo, Hydro, Qualcomm, Luxottica, Philips, HSH Nordbank, Fibria Celulose, Wilhelmsen Maritime; Updates Qualcomm, Vodafone)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, which makes Rayovac batteries and Remington personal care products, said on Monday it would merge with its controlling shareholder HRG Group Inc , a holding company, in a deal valued at $10 billion.

** Investment firm Sapinda Holdings said it had acquired Italian luxury-lingerie maker La Perla, after a disagreement over moving production out of Europe derailed acquisition talks with China’s Fosun, according to two sources.

** Vodafone said on Monday it would sell its stake in Vodafone Qatar to its joint venture partner, the Qatar Foundation, for 301 million euros ($371 million) but keep its red brand present in the country under a future partnership deal.

** An unidentified investor is preparing to buy a stake in Mauritius’ MauBank, which was formed by the merger of two banks bailed out by the government, its CEO said.

** U.S. cloud networking company GTT Communications Inc said it would buy privately held European peer Interoute in an all-cash deal valued at about 1.9 billion euros, or $2.3 billion.

** U.S media company Meredith Corp said it would sell the UK arm of Time Inc, months after announcing its acquisition of the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines.

** Broadcom Ltd on Monday called a proposal by U.S. semiconductor peer Qualcomm Inc for a new meeting to negotiate an increase to Broadcom’s $117 billion acquisition offer “engagement theater” aimed at dodging a takeover battle.

** Norway’s Hydro plans to buy a Rio Tinto aluminium plant in Iceland for $345 million as part of its efforts to make its output as green as possible and bolster its position in Europe.

** Automaker Geely’s purchase of a $9 billion stake in Mercedes maker Daimler rekindled fears in Germany on Monday of its highly-prized expertise falling into Chinese hands.

** Newcrest Mining Ltd said it had invested $250 million to buy a 27.1 percent stake in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc as the gold major ramps up its exposure to Ecuador to secure growth.

** Zurich Insurance said it was buying QBE Insurance Group’s Latin American business for $409 million, becoming the leading insurer in Argentina and No.3 in Ecuador.

** Boeing Co will have a 51 percent stake in a joint company currently being negotiated with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, O Globo newspaper reported on Sunday.

** Brookfield Energia Renovável SA, a Brazil-based unit of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, abandoned a plan to make a capital injection of 1.4 billion reais in Brazil’s Renova Energia SA, which would give it a controlling stake in the company.

** Swiss commodities trader AOT Energy on Monday confirmed it is in discussions with potential investors over a stake in the company and that it has this year pared its staff.

** A group of U.S. investors is seeking Washington’s approval to acquire the nearly 50 percent collateral in U.S. refiner Citgo held by Russia’s largest state-owned energy firm Rosneft, one of the investors said. ** Ray-Ban owner Luxottica said on Monday it expected to close its proposed merger with lens maker Essilor by mid-2018 while forecasting steady growth in its own sales and profits for the year.

** Goldman Sachs-backed cryptocurrency startup Circle has acquired digital token exchange Poloniex, Circle said on Monday, as it aims to cement its position as one of the leading players in the booming market.

** Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it was selling about a 12 percent stake in Philips Lighting.

** Several parties are interested in buying Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo but not at a price that would interest the miner and so it is not planning a sale, Freeport’s chief executive officer said.

** Buyout groups Cerberus and J.C. Flowers plan to buy Germany’s troubled HSH Nordbank through separate vehicles for the lender’s core operations and its non-performing assets, people close to the matter said.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it would challenge in court the Norwegian company Wilhelmsen Maritime Services’ plan to buy smaller U.S. rival Drew Marine Group.

** Foreign and domestic companies are interested in taking a controlling stake in Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA , Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)