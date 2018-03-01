(Adds AmTrust, Wintershall, Archer Daniels, Wolford; Updates Luxottica)

March 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc said it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive officer and private equity funds. ** The European Commission approved a 48 billion euro ($58 billion) merger of Luxottica and Essilor without conditions, lifting shares in both. ** A final deal to merge German oil firm Wintershall and DEA, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, will likely be signed in March or April, DEA Chief Executive Officer Maria Moraeus Hanssen said. ** U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to take a 50 percent stake in Russian agricultural group Aston’s starch and sweeteners activities as it continues to boost its presence in the expanding food ingredient market. ** China’s Fosun will pay 33 million euros ($40 million) for a majority stake in loss-making luxury textiles maker Wolford and make a mandatory takeover offer to other shareholders, the Austrian company said. ** U.S. private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy British electronics and technology business Laird , the firms said, valuing it at around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) including debt. ** Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developers, expects to finalise its merger deal with Umm Al Qura Development and Construction in 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters. ** Australia’s competition regulator has raised concerns about a planned $1.0 billion takeover of Murray Goulburn Co-operative by Canada’s Saputo Inc, threatening a deal Australia’s largest dairy processor says is key to its survival. ** Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday rejected the bid by Ultragaz Participações Ltda, a distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to buy rival Liquigas Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)