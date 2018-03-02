(Adds Atlantia, Sports Direct, Ventos de Santo Estevao, Snam, Fluxys; Updates Total, CEFC China Energy)

March 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:

** Italy’s Atlantia said it bought for over 1 billion euros a 15.5 percent stake in France’s Getlink , becoming the top investor in the operator of the tunnel between Britain and Continental Europe. ** British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has increased its stake in department store chain Debenhams to 29.7 percent and is seeking to extend its relationship with the firm to“a strategic partnership”, it said. ** Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade approved the sale of Ventos de Santo Estevao Holding, a wind energy firm, to a joint venture between Votorantim Energia and Canadian pension fund CPPIB, the federal register showed. ** Microchip Technology Inc said late on Thursday it would buy Microsemi Corp, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, for about $8.35 billion. ** Nippon Life Insurance Co said it had agreed to buy an 85 percent stake in the domestic unit of U.S.-based MassMutual Financial Group for about 104.2 billion yen ($980 million) as it aims to boost its bancassurance sales. ** IGM Resins, a Dutch manufacturer of materials for coatings, inks and adhesives, has been put up for sale by its private equity owner in a potential 500 million euro ($614 million) deal, people close to the matter said. ** French energy company Total substantially raised its presence in Libya with the purchase of a 16.3 percent stake in Libya’s Waha concessions from U.S. Marathon Oil for $450 million. ** ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s largest steelmaker, said on Friday it would form a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to bid for bankrupt steelmaker Essar Steel India Ltd. ** A Shanghai government agency has taken control of CEFC China Energy, the private firm that has agreed to buy a $9.1 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

** A former Obama administration official on Thursday reached a deal to purchase assets of The Weinstein Company and said she will use a majority-female board to rebuild the Hollywood studio tarnished by sexual misconduct allegations. ** Italy’s Snam and Belgium’s Fluxys said they would become the only shareholders in the Interconnector UK pipeline. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)