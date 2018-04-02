FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 10:21 AM / in 15 minutes

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday: ** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would buy the remaining shares of Ele.me, a major platform in China’s food delivery market, as it competes with Tencent Holdings Ltd services for offline consumers. ** U.S. retailer Walmart Inc is in early-stage talks with health insurer Humana Inc about developing closer ties, with the acquisition of Humana being discussed as a possibility, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is in talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a month-and-a-half after U.S. regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

