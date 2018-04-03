(Adds Pfizer, Macquarie, General Dynamics, Allogene; Updates Sky News, Fidessa)

April 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Pfizer Inc said it would take a 25 percent stake in Allogene Therapeutics to accelerate the development of CAR T cell therapies sourced from donors instead of patients. ** Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co for a sale of the largest U.S. drugmaker’s consumer health business, CNBC reported, citing sources. ** U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp said it completed its purchase of peer CSRA Inc in a deal valued at about $9.7 billion. ** Infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie and Goldman Sachs have agreed to buy Dutch port terminals operator HES International from owners Riverstone and The Carlyle Group, they said. ** EU antitrust regulators have set a May 8 deadline to decide whether to allow Italian cable maker Prysmian’s $3 billion acquisition of U.S. peer General Cable. ** COSCO Shipping’s planned acquisition of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) is on track to be completed by the end of June, the company’s vice chairman Huang Xiaowen said on Tuesday. ** British software firm Fidessa postponed an imminent shareholder vote on whether to back a 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover bid from Switzerland’s Temenos, saying it might receive two more offers. ** Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said it has received a $10.4 billion takeover bid from private equity backed Harbour Energy. ** French supermarkets Casino and Auchan have begun talks to form a partnership regarding the purchasing of food and non-food items, as competition intensifies within the domestic sector.

** Rupert Murdoch ratcheted up the pressure on Britain to approve his $15 billion-plus bid for pay-TV group Sky by offering to sell or legally separate Sky News, aiming to head off objections the deal could give him too much political influence.

** CBS Corp plans to make an all-stock offer for Viacom that values the U.S. media company at below its current market valuation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, indicating tough negotiations ahead. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)