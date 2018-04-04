(Adds C&C, Nordex, DNO, HyperBlock Technologies)

April 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Amazon.com Inc may make a rival offer to buy Indian ecommerce firm Flipkart, which is in tie-up talks with Walmart Inc, local media reported, as the two U.S. retail giants jostle for dominance in India’s booming online industry. ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Colin Ryan, one of its top investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom group in San Francisco, as co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas. ** Israeli energy firm Delek Group said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its entire 15.3 percent stake in Faroe Petroleum PLC for 70.44 million pounds ($99.1 million) in cash. ** Meituan Dianping, China’s largest provider of on-demand online services, is buying bike-sharing firm Mobike for $2.7 billion, in a deal that will spur rivalry of their common backer Tencent Holdings with Alibaba Group. ** Saputo Inc won approval on Wednesday from Australia’s competition regulator for the planned $1 billion takeover of the country’s largest dairy processor, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, after the Canadian company agreed to sell a key asset. ** Norwegian oil firm DNO, which bought a 15.4 percent stake in Faroe Petroleum, said after market close that it aims to further raise its holdings in the British company to around 25 percent. ** Canadian technology company HyperBlock Technologies Corp said it reached an agreement to acquire crypto-currency mining firm CryptoGlobal Corp in an all-stock deal valued at C$106 million. ** Irish cider maker C&C bought the wholesale arm of troubled British drinks firm Conviviality for a nominal fee, safeguarding most of the jobs threatened by the parent company’s expected collapse. ** Jan Klatten, the husband of Germany’s richest woman, has slightly increased his stake in German wind turbine maker Nordex , according to a regulatory filing published by the company. ** Meituan Dianping, China’s top on-demand services platform, said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire bike-sharing firm Mobike. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)