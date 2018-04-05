(Adds Interglobe Aviation, BNP Paribas, HNA, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, OMV, Kimmeridge Energy; Updates MGM Growth Properties)

April 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Blackstone will make a full takeover bid for Hispania via investment vehicle Alzette Investment, in a deal valuing the Spanish hotel group at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion), Alzette said.

** France’s BNP Paribas is expected to seal a deal to buy Raiffeisen Bank International’s Polish arm in the next few days once last-minute negotiations over the price are settled, two banking sources said.

** Fiat Chrysler said its board had tasked management to proceed with spinning off Magneti Marelli and distributing shares in a new holding for 99-year old parts business to FCA investors.

** Danish telecoms company TDC said it had secured enough backing from shareholders to accept a $6.6 billion cash offer from Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds.

** Britain’s Hammerson Plc said it had not heard from Klepierre since it rejected a 4.9 billion pound ($6.88 billion) bid from the French operator of shopping centres.

** China’s HNA Group Co Ltd, the heavily indebted aviation-to-financials conglomerate, plans to sell some or all of its $6.3 billion stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc , underlining its need to shed assets and tackle a cash crunch.

** Austrian oil and gas group OMV said it will take a 20 percent interest in two oilfields off the United Arab Emirates under a $1.5 billion deal agreed with the Gulf state’s national oil company ADNOC.

** J. M. Smucker Co said on Wednesday it would buy Rachael Ray Dog food maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for about $1.9 billion in cash to strengthen its pet food portfolio, and was exploring options for its U.S. baking business, including a sale.

** Kimmeridge Energy Management Co has boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc by more than 65 percent and wants the U.S. shale producer to sell assets or combine with a rival to boost its share price, the private equity firm said.

** Top Indian carrier Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates under the IndiGo brand, said it was opting out of a race to acquire state-run Air India as the terms set by the government would not suit it.

** Tokyo-based financial company Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group sold common shares of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA in an auction, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

** U.S. resorts owner MGM Growth Properties LLC said it would buy Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, a gaming facility in Northfield, Ohio, for about $1.06 billion from Milstein Entertainment LLC.

** The Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) said it would be bought by NYSE-operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc for an undisclosed amount, a month-and-a-half after U.S. regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors.

** Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has rejected all acquisition offers it has received and its founders have created a trust for the future of the brand, the two designers said in an interview.

** Buyout giant Carlyle Group LP will buy Australia’s Accolade Wines from a local private equity firm for A$1 billion ($770 million), triple what the Australians paid seven years ago and underscoring the investment appeal of China’s wine market.

** Russia’s top state lender Sberbank opposes a plan by billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev to merge his oil assets into one firm and replace co-owner Glencore because of concerns about his energy companies’ heavy debts, sources told Reuters.

** Murray Goulburn shareholders approved a $1.0 billion takeover of the co-operative by Canada’s Saputo Inc, bringing the sale of Australia’s largest dairy processor close to completion.

** Norwegian oil firm DNO has again increased its stake in Britain’s Faroe Petroleum, boosting its holding to 27.7 percent the day after it bought its first shares.

** French pre-paid meal voucher and card provider company Edenred has bought a stake in Candex, a U.S. start-up electronics payments firm.

** British software firm Fidessa Group Plc said that Ion Investment Group Limited and SS&C Technologies Holdings , have separately submitted offers to buy Fidessa, in response to media reports naming the bidders.

** French buyout group Ardian is planning to sell its 25.5 percent stake in Luxembourg utility Encevo after it was unable to push through expansion plans, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Uday Sampath and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)