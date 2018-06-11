(Adds Fortum, Neuberger Berman, Stryker, Carrefour, Ivanhoe; Updates Pebblebrook, Rockwell Automation, Envision Healthcare)

June 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** KKR & Co said it will buy Envision Healthcare Corp, one of biggest U.S. providers of physicians to hospitals, in a deal valued at $5.57 billion as it builds up its healthcare portfolio.

** Factory automation equipment maker Rockwell Automation said it would buy an 8.4 percent stake in PTC for $1 billion as it looks to build on its software capabilities to make smarter manufacturing processes for customers.

** A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shareholders is trying to build support to block the $62 billion acquisition of London-listed Shire Plc at an extraordinary general meeting, a leading member of the group told Reuters.

** Medical device maker Stryker Corp has made a takeover approach to rival Boston Scientific Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, a combination that would give Stryker a strong position in stroke-preventing heart products.

** Workday Inc said it would buy Adaptive Insights Inc in a deal valued at $1.55 billion, paying a hefty premium for the cloud-based company that was expected to go public this week.

** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust raised its offer to buy fellow U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties, seeking to scuttle Blackstone Group LP’s $3.7 billion deal with the company.

** WeBuyAnyCar owner BCA Marketplace said it had rejected a preliminary 1.6 billion pound ($2.15 billion) cash takeover offer from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners.

** Rent-A-Center Inc said it received an increased offer to acquire the company from one of the suitors that was involved in its sale process, hours after the rent-to-own furniture retailer said it ended its strategic review.

** A unit of Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC Ltd will buy a near 20 percent stake in Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines for about C$723 million ($555 million), the companies said.

** Mars Petcare is to buy European animal hospital operator AniCura, its second such deal this month, as the world’s largest pet food maker expands its veterinary business amid a boom in pet-related spending.

** Qatar’s Commercial Bank (CBQ) said on Sunday it has ended talks with United Arab Emirates-based Tabarak Investment to buy its 40 percent stake in United Arab Bank , after the pair failed to agree terms.

** U.S.-based investment firm Neuberger Berman LLC is close to acquiring a 25 percent stake in Brazilian college Uniasselvi for $100 million, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** A U.S. panel that reviews foreign investments for potential national security threats has approved China Oceanwide Holdings Group’s purchase of insurer Genworth Financial, the two companies said on Saturday.

** Internet Gold - Golden Lines said on Sunday it was considering offers to sell part or all of its shares in B Communications, through which it controls Israel’s largest telecoms group, Bezeq.

** Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has agreed to take a $150 million stake in U.S. tissue engineering firm Humacyte Inc and will become the exclusive distributor of the company’s bioengineered blood vessels once they win approval.

** Finnish utility Fortum is set to gain unconditional EU approval to acquire a 46.65 percent stake in German energy group Uniper from E.ON, three people familiar with the matter said.

** France's largest food retailer Carrefour is teaming up with Google to boost its online shopping business on its home turf, where rivals are also launching e-commerce offensives.