June 11, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity firm KKR & Co is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters on Sunday.

** WeBuyAnyCar owner BCA Marketplace said it had rejected a preliminary 1.6 billion pound ($2.15 billion) cash takeover offer from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners.

** Rent-A-Center Inc said on Monday it received an increased offer to acquire the company from one of the suitors that was involved in its sale process, hours after the rent-to-own furniture retailer said it ended its strategic review.

** Mars Petcare is to buy European animal hospital operator AniCura, its second such deal this month, as the world’s largest pet food maker expands its veterinary business amid a boom in pet-related spending.

** Qatar’s Commercial Bank (CBQ) said on Sunday it has ended talks with United Arab Emirates-based Tabarak Investment to buy its 40 percent stake in United Arab Bank , after the pair failed to agree terms.

** A U.S. panel that reviews foreign investments for potential national security threats has approved China Oceanwide Holdings Group’s purchase of insurer Genworth Financial, the two companies said on Saturday.

** Internet Gold - Golden Lines said on Sunday it was considering offers to sell part or all of its shares in B Communications, through which it controls Israel’s largest telecoms group, Bezeq. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.