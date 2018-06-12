FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Switzerland’s Swiss Re is set to acquire a 13.81 percent stake in Kenyan insurer Britam Holdings from an individual shareholder, both firms said.

** California’s utilities regulator has told SJW Group it must seek approval for its proposed merger with Connecticut Water Service Inc, according to a document provided by the regulator to Reuters, a move that creates a potentially significant impediment to the deal.

** The Finnish government’s investment arm, Solidium, said it had sold a small stake in pulp and paper maker Stora Enso to raise funds for new investments.

** A unit of Beijing’s Tsinghua University said it would buy aluminum smelter Tianshan Aluminium for an estimated 23.6 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), in what analysts say is a way for the smelter to become a publicly traded entity. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
