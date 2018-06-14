June 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Comcast Corp offered $65 billion on Wednesday to lure Twenty-First Century Fox Inc away from a merger with Walt Disney Co, setting up a bidding war between two of the largest U.S. media companies with its 20 percent higher offer.

** Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday withdrew the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its units Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd and SRL Ltd, citing a delay in its completion.

** Mineral sands producer Mineral Deposits advised its shareholders to reject an increased A$345 million ($261 million) takeover bid from French miner Eramet SA, saying it still undervalued the company.

** Australia’s Sirtex Medical Ltd has recommended a $1.4 billion bid for the liver cancer treatment firm from China’s CDH Investments, choosing it over an agreed deal with U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems Inc.

** Investment firm Kinnevik said it aimed to distribute its shares in MTG to its shareholders in an effort to speed up the completion of the proposed merger of Tele2 and Com Hem. Mobile operator Tele2, in which Kinnevik owns 30 percent of shares, agreed in January a $3.2 billion takeover of cable TV company Com Hem, in which the investment firm owns 19 percent.

** Embattled private equity firm Abraaj has sold its entire 5.4 percent stake in Orascom Construction Ltd for about $52 million.

** Luxembourg’s Anatol S.a.r.l. will not announce a takeover bid for Slovenian metal products maker Cinkarna Celje, strategic communication firm Propiar, which represents Anatol, said.

** British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers has agreed to buy its biggest independent rival in Scotland, Speirs & Jeffrey, boosting its assets by almost a fifth to 44.5 billion pounds ($60 bln).

** The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved a merger between Georgia’s Ameris Bancorp and Hamilton State Bancshares, in a further sign of growing bank consolidation in the country. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)