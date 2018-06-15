June 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** AT&T Inc, the No. 2 wireless carrier, on Thursday closed its $85 billion deal to acquire media company Time Warner Inc after U.S. antitrust regulators indicated they would not seek a delay.

** China is yet to approve U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors , three people close to the talks said, dismissing an earlier media report that said Beijing had already greenlit the deal.

** Hong Kong’s Oasis Management has taken a stake in Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK with the aim of spurring a merger that is opposed by Idemitsu’s founding family, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Austrian property and retail investor Rene Benko has reached a deal to buy Steinhoff’s, Kika/Leiner furniture and household goods retail unit, saving it from bankruptcy, Kika/Leiner said on Thursday.

** The merger of payments services Vipps, BankID and BankAxept is approved in line with recommendations from Norway’s financial supervisory authority, the finance ministry said late Thursday. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)