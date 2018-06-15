(Adds LyondellBasell, Life Company Consolidation Group, EDP Renovaveis, Missoni. Updates Qualcomm, Steinhoff, Idemitsu Kosan.)

June 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** China is yet to approve U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors , three people close to the talks said, dismissing an earlier media report that said Beijing had already greenlit the deal.

** AT&T Inc, the No. 2 wireless carrier, on Thursday closed its $85 billion deal to acquire media company Time Warner Inc after U.S. antitrust regulators indicated they would not seek a delay.

** Plastic, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N has begun talks with Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem SA’s BRKM5.SA main shareholder about a potential tie-up, the two companies said.

** Investor Rene Benko’s Signa Holding said it saw great intrinsic value in Austrian furniture and household goods retailer Kika/Leiner, which it agreed to buy from Steinhoff .

** Specialist insurer Life Company Consolidation Group (LCCG) is buying Britain’s oldest mutual life insurance company Equitable Life, the firms said, releasing 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to Equitable Life policyholders.

** Oasis Management has taken stakes in Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu , keen to encourage a proposed merger that has been opposed by Idemitsu’s founding family, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** The merger of payments services Vipps, BankID and BankAxept is approved in line with recommendations from Norway’s financial supervisory authority, the finance ministry said late Thursday.

** Activist firm Shareholder Value Management has bought a 2 percent stake in EDP Renovaveis, the renewables business of EDP-Energias de Portugal, which is the target of a takeover bid from China Three Gorges.

** An Italian state-backed investment fund will pay 70 million euros ($81 million) to buy 41.2 percent of Italian fashion house Missoni to help boost sales ahead of a possible bourse listing. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)