June 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp said it would buy rival Raging River Exploration Inc for about C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion) to expand in the oil-rich Duvernay field in Alberta.

** Lufthansa is in contact with Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is also the subject of a bid interest from British Airways owner IAG, as the German airline looks to get involved in an expected wave of deals in the sector, its CEO told a newspaper.

** A unit of Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd said it has offered to buy U.S.-listed biotech firm China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, in a deal valuing the company at $3.65 billion.

** Real estate investment trust WP Carey Inc plans to buy Corporate Property Associates 17 – Global Inc, which invests primarily in commercial real estate, in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

** BOK Financial Corp said on Monday it would acquire CoBiz Financial Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1 billion to expand in Arizona and Colorado.

** Thyssenkrupp needs to quickly clinch a deal for a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel , its chief executive officer said in an internal letter, adding this was necessary to determine the group’s long-term strategy.

** Mid-sized bank CYBG has agreed a 1.7 billion pound ($2.3 billion) all-share deal to acquire Virgin Money , which it said will create Britain’s sixth-largest bank by assets and a stronger challenger to the country’s top four lenders.

** Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting lodged a A$390 million ($290 million) bid for Atlas Iron Ltd, potentially setting off a three-way struggle for the small iron ore miner.

** Australia’s South32 Ltd has bid $1.3 billion to take full control of Arizona Mining Inc, offering a hefty premium for the Toronto-listed firm which is developing zinc, lead, manganese and silver assets.

** State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it will pay $202.4 million to increase its stake in Argentina’s Banco Patagonia SA after some shareholders exercised their right to sell the shares.

** Chile’s antitrust regulator FNE said on Friday it would open an investigation into the effects on the market of Chinese miner Tianqi Lithium Corp’s purchase last month of a 24 percent stake in SQM , one of the world’s top lithium producers. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)