June 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Activist shareholder Elliott has raised its stake in German food processing equipment maker GEA Group to 5.03 percent from 3.01 percent as of June 12, a regulatory filing by GEA showed on Monday.

** China’s Geely Holding has assumed ownership of a 14.9 percent voting stake in Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo, a disclosure notice showed on Monday, completing a deal which has been pending since December.

** Data security company F-Secure said it had agreed to acquire Britain-based MWR InfoSecurity for 80 million pounds ($106 million) in cash to widen its range of cyber security services.

** Kraft Heinz Co is considering a sale of children’s energy drink brand Complan in India, which could fetch about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** U.S.-based Forest City Realty Trust Inc has restarted talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a takeover by the Canadian firm, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties sided with Blackstone Group LP’s all-cash offer to buy the company, as it looks to thwart Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s takeover bid.

** Rent-A-Center Inc said it would be taken private by buyout firm Vintage Capital Management in a deal that values the rent-to-own furniture retailer at $1.37 billion, including net debt.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp said it would buy rival Raging River Exploration Inc for about C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion) to expand in the oil-rich Duvernay field in Alberta.

** Lufthansa is in contact with Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is also the subject of a bid interest from British Airways owner IAG, as the German airline looks to get involved in an expected wave of deals in the sector, its CEO told a newspaper.

** A unit of Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd said it has offered to buy U.S.-listed biotech firm China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, in a deal valuing the company at $3.65 billion.

** W.P. Carey Inc said it plans to buy commercial real estate owner Corporate Property Associates 17 – Global Inc in a deal valued at about $6 billion, making it one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the United States.

** BOK Financial Corp said it would acquire CoBiz Financial Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1 billion to expand in Arizona and Colorado.

** Thyssenkrupp needs to quickly clinch a deal for a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel , its chief executive officer said in an internal letter, adding this was necessary to determine the group’s long-term strategy.

** Mid-sized bank CYBG has agreed a 1.7 billion pound ($2.3 billion) all-share deal to acquire Virgin Money , which it said will create Britain’s sixth-largest bank by assets and a stronger challenger to the country’s top four lenders.

** Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting lodged a A$390 million ($290 million) bid for Atlas Iron Ltd, potentially setting off a three-way struggle for the small iron ore miner.

** Australia’s South32 Ltd has bid $1.3 billion to take full control of Arizona Mining Inc, offering a hefty premium for the Toronto-listed firm which is developing zinc, lead, manganese and silver assets.

** State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it will pay $202.4 million to increase its stake in Argentina’s Banco Patagonia SA after some shareholders exercised their right to sell the shares.

** Chile’s antitrust regulator FNE said on Friday it would open an investigation into the effects on the market of Chinese miner Tianqi Lithium Corp’s purchase last month of a 24 percent stake in SQM , one of the world’s top lithium producers. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)